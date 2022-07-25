Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211,956 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 2.7% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.74. 47,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

