Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.00-$24.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.9 %

WHR stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.65. 1,575,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Whirlpool by 190.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Whirlpool by 182.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

