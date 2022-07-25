Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.00-$24.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Trading Down 1.9 %
WHR stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.65. 1,575,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Whirlpool by 190.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Whirlpool by 182.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
