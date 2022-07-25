William Allan LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

William Allan LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 3.5% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.21 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

