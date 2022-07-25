William Allan LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

William Allan LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.5% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. William Allan LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $216.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

