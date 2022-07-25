William Allan LLC Invests $900,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,113 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

