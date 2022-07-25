William Allan LLC Purchases 1,808 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

William Allan LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 2.0% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. William Allan LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

