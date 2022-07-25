Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 29,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYG stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.