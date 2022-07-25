Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.70.

NYSE ELV opened at $459.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.46. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

