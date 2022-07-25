Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.58 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

