Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,852,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.