Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,077,000 after acquiring an additional 956,240 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 75,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.38. 2,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.