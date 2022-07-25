Windsor Group LTD Buys 13,807 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $143.78. 1,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

