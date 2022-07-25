Windsor Group LTD Buys 1,677 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.