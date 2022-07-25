Windsor Group LTD Buys Shares of 10,521 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,239,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.71. 7,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

