Windsor Group LTD Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.