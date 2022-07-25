Windsor Group LTD Has $3.73 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $75.53. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,673. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.