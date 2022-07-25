Windsor Group LTD Sells 2,257 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,099. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

