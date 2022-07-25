Windsor Group LTD Sells 33,947 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,947 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $712.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

