Wolfe Research Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Market Perform

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

VRNS opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

