World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Position Lifted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,456,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

