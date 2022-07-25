WorthPointe LLC Sells 16,737 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WorthPointe LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $179.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

