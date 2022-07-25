WorthPointe LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,854,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

