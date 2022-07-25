Wownero (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Wownero (WOW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $25,468.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

