Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $253.56 or 0.01147071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $229.90 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031832 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,554,799 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

