WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 690,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 344,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

