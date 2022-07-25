Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
See Also
