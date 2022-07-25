Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $43.87

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.87, but opened at $42.42. Zai Lab shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 654 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5,418.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,068,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,055,000 after acquiring an additional 859,274 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

