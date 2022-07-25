Zano (ZANO) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $43,268.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,137.52 or 1.00015606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00042064 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00211861 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00235271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00111470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00041903 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004907 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,296,504 coins and its circulating supply is 11,267,004 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

