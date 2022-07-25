Zilliqa 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147.11 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $500.95 million and approximately $147.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,382,681,711 coins and its circulating supply is 13,091,214,558 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

