ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Up 2.5%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 16,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 160,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

About ZK International Group

(Get Rating)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

See Also

