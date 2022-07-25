ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,272.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $25,272.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

