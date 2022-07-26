1,000 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Acquired by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

