12,640 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 152,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,102. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

