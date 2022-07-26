13,700 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AIRC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

