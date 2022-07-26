1,400 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Once Capital Management LLC

Once Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Shopify comprises about 0.9% of Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,504,000 after buying an additional 181,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,151,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

