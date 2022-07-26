1,965 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

