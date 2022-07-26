1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Acquires $18,884.00 in Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Schwabero acquired 400 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $18,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,972.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of 1st Source stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.99. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 226.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

