2,301 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,764,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Markel by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,280.28 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,179.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,317.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,330.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

