2,649 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NYSE:TSM opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

