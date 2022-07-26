293 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $583.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,581. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $613.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

