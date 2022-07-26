2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. 2U has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 2U by 34.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

