3,564 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WH opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

