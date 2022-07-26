36,219 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMB opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

