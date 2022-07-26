4,578 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

