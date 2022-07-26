52,000 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $56.09. 8,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,658. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

