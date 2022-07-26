6,114 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

