6,858 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

