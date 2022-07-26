98532 (KMP.TO)’s (KMP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$77.46 million for the quarter.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

