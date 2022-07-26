Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABT opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.90.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

