AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1,537.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after buying an additional 252,320 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,460,000 after purchasing an additional 196,208 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.83. The stock had a trading volume of 102,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

